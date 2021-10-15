Plastic manufacturer plans Catawba plant expansion

Pöppelmann Plastics USA LLC said Friday it will create 133 jobs in Catawba County as part of a $19.2 million manufacturing expansion. The plant is in Claremont.

Family owned and operated Pöppelmann Plastics has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. Its U.S. division opened in 2007 in North Carolina with a focus on plastic pots and cultivation systems for the commercial horticulture industry.

The expansion will increase Pöppelmann’s manufacturing capacity by 100,000 square feet to accommodate its automotive production line.

The company’s new positions include machine operators, maintenance technicians, warehouse personnel, and administrative staff.

The average annual salary for all new positions is $44,827. By comparison, the overall average annual wage in Catawba is $43,920.

The company has been made eligible for up to $200,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matches.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.