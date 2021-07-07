Plaza West apartment complex sells for $12 million to N.J. group

The latest in a series of Forsyth County apartment-complex sales involves the Plaza West property being sold for $12 million to a New Jersey group.

A Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday listed the buyers as Plaza EC LLC and Plaza EC 2 LLC, both of Lakewood, N.J. The sale was completed July 1.

The seller is FMA LLC of Winston-Salem, which has Gayle Foster listed as manager and Dana Essick as assistant manager, according to a corporations filing on the N.C. Secretary of State's website.

The 207-unit complex is at 4825 Commercial Plaza St. in Winston-Salem near South Peace Haven Road.

At least 68 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth County since 2018 for a combined $745.59 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

Last week, the Summerlin Ridge complex was bought for $18.6 million by RAC Summerlin LLC of Greensboro.

The seller of that property was CCC Summerlin Ridge LLC, which is affiliated with Chaucer Creek Capital LLC of Raleigh. The Chaucer affiliate bought the complex in December 2014 for $8.61 million.