Plaza West apartment complex sells for $12 million to N.J. group

The latest in a series of Forsyth County apartment-complex sales involves the Plaza West property being sold for $12 million to a New Jersey group.
A Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday listed the buyers as Plaza EC LLC and Plaza EC 2 LLC, both of Lakewood, N.J. The sale was completed July 1.
The seller is FMA LLC of Winston-Salem, which has Gayle Foster listed as manager and Dana Essick as assistant manager, according to a corporations filing on the N.C. Secretary of State's website.
The 207-unit complex is at 4825 Commercial Plaza St. in Winston-Salem near South Peace Haven Road.
At least 68 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth County since 2018 for a combined $745.59 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
Last week, the Summerlin Ridge complex was bought for $18.6 million by RAC Summerlin LLC of Greensboro.
The seller of that property was CCC Summerlin Ridge LLC, which is affiliated with Chaucer Creek Capital LLC of Raleigh. The Chaucer affiliate bought the complex in December 2014 for $8.61 million.
The most recent large-scale apartment complex sale occurred in April when the 82-unit The Gallery Lofts at 181 E. Sixth St. in Innovation Quarter was sold for the second time in less than seven years, this time for $18.86 million.
The December 2019 sale of the luxury West End Station complex for $52.5 million is the most expensive in the apartment buying spree over the past four years. The buyer was an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
In late February, a national multifamily residential management group paid a combined $82.5 million as part of its entrance strategy into the Winston-Salem apartment marketplace. The affiliates paid $35.7 million for the 310-unit complex at Braehill Apartments, $25.7 million for 240-unit The Corners at Crystal Lake and $21.1 million for the 220-unit Mill Creek Flats.
In December 2019, the Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.
Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.
“An apartment complex offers convenience to millennials with resort-like features, such as pools, gyms and other amenities,” Attom Data Solutions spokeswoman Jennifer von Pohlmann said.
“Most apartments are also in close proximity and walking distance to grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants, making it even more attractive.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
