Plemmons RV World agrees to sell stores to RV Retailer

Bill Plemmons RV World, which has one of its two stores in Rural Hall, is being sold to RV Retailer LLC for an undisclosed price, the companies said this week. The sale is projected to close in February.

The Plemmons family founded the business in 1951. Steve Plemmons said current management will continue to operate the two Plemmons stores.

Plemmons is the second largest new volume RV dealer group in North Carolina. The local store is off University Parkway, while the other store is in the Raleigh market.

RV Retailer, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said the two stores will be placed in its Eastern region. Once the deal is closed, RV Retailer will have 34 stores in 15 states.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.