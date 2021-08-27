 Skip to main content
PNC discloses plans to close Clemmons branch
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has informed its federal regulator of its plans to close its branch in Clemmons.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency listed the PNC branch at 3645 Clemmons Road in Friday’s report. The bank informed the regulator of its decision on Aug. 20.

PNC officials could not be reached for additional details, including the branch’s final business day.

PNC will have just a branch at 2150 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem and 823 S. Main St. in Kernersville for its Forsyth County presence.

PNC, based in Pittsburgh, entered the North Carolina market in March 2012 when it bought RBC Bank for $3.45 billion.

In the Triad, PNC still has three branches in Greensboro, as well as one each in Archdale, Asheboro, Burlington and Mount Airy.

