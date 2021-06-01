PNC Financial completes acquisition of BBVA USA’s total assets

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. became Tuesday the nation’s largest super-regional bank following completion of spending $11.6 billion to acquire the $104 billion in BBVA USA Bancshares’ total assets.

The term “super-regional” refers to banks that cross several regions but do not have a national footprint.

PNC, based in Pittsburgh, announced in November its all-cash offer for the assets, which include among other things, BBVA’s reserves and loan portfolio.

PNC is acquiring the U.S. assets of a BBVA whose Spanish parent company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, has chosen to focus on its core European markets. BBVA’s U.S. operations are based in Houston and Birmingham, Ala.

PNC passes US Bancorp and Truist Financial Corp. to become the largest super-regional bank by asset size at more than $566 billion.

PNC gains 648 branches in seven states — Alabama (87 branches), Arizona (63), California (61), Colorado (36), Florida (47), New Mexico (13) and Texas (341). It would have a presence in 29 of the 30 largest U.S. markets. The banks project a branch and customer-account conversion in October.

