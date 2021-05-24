PNC gains regulatory approval to buy BBVA U.S. assets

The competition to be the nation's largest super-regional bank will have a new leader after PNC Financial Service Group Inc. gained final regulatory approval of its $11.6 billion offer for the $104 billion in BBVA USA Bancshares' total assets.
The term "super-regional" refers to banks that cross several regions, but do not have a national footprint.
PNC, based in Pittsburgh, announced in November its all-cash offer for the assets, which include among other things, BBVA's reserves and loan portfolio.
PNC is acquiring the U.S. assets of a BBVA whose Spanish parent company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, has chosen to focus on its core European markets. BBVA's U.S. operations are based in Houston and Birmingham, Ala.
The approvals came from the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The deal is projected to close June 1.
PNC would pass US Bancorp and Truist Financial Corp. to become the largest super-regional bank by asset size at more than $566 billion.
PNC had $474 billion on March 31, compared with $554 billion for US Bancorp and $518 billion at Truist.
PNC would gain 648 branches in seven states — Alabama (87 branches), Arizona (63), California (61), Colorado (36), Florida (47), New Mexico (13) and Texas (341).
It would have a presence in 29 of the 30 largest U.S. markets. The banks project a branch and customer-account conversion in October.
PNC has the fifth-largest deposits market share in North Carolina at 2% and $9.92 billion as of June 30, 2020. It has 116 branches in the state, including three each in Forsyth and Guilford counties, two each in Alamance and Randolph counties and one in Surry County.
PNC forecast a bank megadeal in May 2020 when it announced gaining $14 billion in cash from selling 28.75 million common and preferred shares of BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager at $7.4 trillion on Dec. 31.
William Demchak, PNC’s chairman, president and chief executive, said at that time the projected $14 billion in cash from the stock sale could be used to pursue large-scale deals within the financial-services industry.
Christopher Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said last fall that PNC expects the revenue gained from BBVA's U.S. operations will "replace the past earnings from the BlackRock position."
He said the deal continued a trend in larger bank-merger and acquisition activity as industry consolidation unfolded after the difficult COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. recession months.
Marinac cited as an example First Citizens BancShares Inc., one of the nation's most prolific bank acquirers since the Great Recession, agreeing to pay $2.16 billion worth of First Citizens stock to purchase CIT Group Inc. of New York.
Marinac said smaller regional banks, such as First Horizon National Corp., Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Fifth Third Bancorp, could benefit from a typical 5% to 15% customer run-off from large bank deals.
PNC projects merger and integration costs of $980 million, as well as cost savings of more than $900 million.
