PNC gains regulatory approval to buy BBVA U.S. assets

It would have a presence in 29 of the 30 largest U.S. markets. The banks project a branch and customer-account conversion in October.

PNC has the fifth-largest deposits market share in North Carolina at 2% and $9.92 billion as of June 30, 2020. It has 116 branches in the state, including three each in Forsyth and Guilford counties, two each in Alamance and Randolph counties and one in Surry County.

PNC forecast a bank megadeal in May 2020 when it announced gaining $14 billion in cash from selling 28.75 million common and preferred shares of BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager at $7.4 trillion on Dec. 31.

William Demchak, PNC’s chairman, president and chief executive, said at that time the projected $14 billion in cash from the stock sale could be used to pursue large-scale deals within the financial-services industry.

Christopher Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said last fall that PNC expects the revenue gained from BBVA's U.S. operations will "replace the past earnings from the BlackRock position."

He said the deal continued a trend in larger bank-merger and acquisition activity as industry consolidation unfolded after the difficult COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. recession months.