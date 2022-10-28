 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PNC plans to close NC branch, 26 nationwide

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has announced plans to close 26 branches, including one in Manteo, in its latest closings report to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The reports typically are posted on Fridays.

In the same weekly update, Bank of America Corp. announced it was closing five branches and Wells Fargo & Co. closing two branches. None of those branches were in North Carolina.

