PNC Financial Services Group reported Wednesday having $1.1 billion in second-quarter net income compared with a loss of $744 million a year ago.

The net income reflects one month’s worth of revenue and expanses from PNC’s $11.6 billion purchase of the $104 billion in BBVA USA Bancshares’ total assets. That transaction closed June 1.

Like most financial-services companies, PBNC benefited significantly from an improving economy and more customers paying their loans on time.

The provision has a direct impact on banks' bottom lines because it sets aside money for loans that they project won't be repaid as scheduled.

PNC placed $302 million into its loan-loan provision, compared with placing $2.46 billion a year ago. The latest provision comes primarily from the BBVA loan acquisitions.

Diluted earnings were $2.43 a share, while adjusted earnings were $4.50 a share when excluding integration costs related to the BBVA transaction. Loan revenue was at $2.58 billion, while fee revenue was at $2.09 billion.

