 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PNC, Wells Fargo list additional branch closings to federal regulator

  • 0
Bailout changes 'beyond troubling'

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has notified its federal regulator of plans to close 28 more branches, though none in North Carolina.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has listed plans to close 28 more branches, while Wells Fargo & Co. is closing nine, in their respective latest filings to their federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The reports typically are posted on Fridays. Neither the PNC nor Wells Fargo branch-closing list included a branch in North Carolina.

There have been at least 50 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020. That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive branch, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,612 as of Sept. 30, down from 4,660 on June 30 and from 4,796 on Sept. 30, 2021.

People are also reading…

By contrast, Wells Fargo’s 2009 acquisition of a collapsing Wachovia Corp. provided its major first East Coast presence. The purchase boosted the overall branch total to about 6,600 at that time.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert