PNC's offer for BBVA's U.S. assets tightens race for top super-regional bank

The competition to be the nation's largest super-regional bank may soon have a new leader following PNC Financial Service Group Inc.'s $11.6 billion offer for the $104 billion in BBVA USA Bancshares' total assets.

PNC, based in Pittsburgh, announced the all-cash offer Monday for the assets, which include among other things, BBVA's reserves and loan portfolio. BBVA's U.S. operations are based in Houston.

If the deal is approved by federal regulators in mid-2021, PNC would become the largest super-regional bank in the nation. The term refers to banks that cross several regions but do not have a national footprint.

With $565.8 billion in total assets, PNC would move from seventh to fifth among national banks. It would jump past US Bancorp's $540.4 billion and Truist Financial Corp.'s $499 billion, both as of Sept. 30.

PNC forecast a bank megadeal on May 13 when it announced selling 28.75 million common and preferred shares of BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager at $7.4 trillion on Dec. 31.

William Demchak, PNC’s chairman, president and chief executive, said at that time the projected $14 billion in cash from the stock sale could be used to pursue large-scale deals within the financial services industry.