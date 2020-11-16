PNC's offer for BBVA's U.S. assets tightens race for top super-regional bank

The competition to be the nation's largest super-regional bank may soon have a new leader following PNC Financial Service Group Inc.'s $11.6 billion offer for the $104 billion in BBVA USA Bancshares' total assets.
PNC, based in Pittsburgh, announced the all-cash offer Monday for the assets, which include among other things, BBVA's reserves and loan portfolio. BBVA's U.S. operations are based in Houston.
If the deal is approved by federal regulators in mid-2021, PNC would become the largest super-regional bank in the nation. The term refers to banks that cross several regions but do not have a national footprint.
With $565.8 billion in total assets, PNC would move from seventh to fifth among national banks. It would jump past US Bancorp's $540.4 billion and Truist Financial Corp.'s $499 billion, both as of Sept. 30.
PNC forecast a bank megadeal on May 13 when it announced selling 28.75 million common and preferred shares of BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager at $7.4 trillion on Dec. 31.
William Demchak, PNC’s chairman, president and chief executive, said at that time the projected $14 billion in cash from the stock sale could be used to pursue large-scale deals within the financial services industry.
Analysts have listed five regional banks — Citizens Financial Group of Providence, R.I., Comerica Inc. of Dallas, KeyCorp of Cleveland. Regions Financial Corp. of Birmingham, Ala., and Synovus Financial Corp. of Columbus, Ga. — as potential takeover targets for PNC.
Instead, PNC plans to acquire the U.S. assets of a BBVA whose Spanish parent company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, has chosen to focus on its core European markets.
BBVA has 637 branches in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico and Texas.
"This transaction is an opportunity to navigate our future from a position of strength, accelerating PNC's national expansion strategy, while drawing on our experience as a disciplined acquirer," Demchak said in a statement.
PNC said that when BBVA's network is added in, the bank would have "a coast-to-coast franchise with a presence in 29 of the 30 largest markets in the U.S."
Christopher Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said PNC expects the revenue gained from BBVA's U.S. operations will "replace the past earnings from the BlackRock position."
"This continues a trend in larger bank merger and acquisition activity this fall as industry consolidation unfolds after the difficult COVID-19 and U.S. recession months after March" start of the pandemic.
Marinac cited as an example First Citizens BancShares Inc., one of the nation's most prolific bank acquirers since the Great Recession, agreeing to pay $2.16 billion worth of First Citizens stock to purchase CIT Group Inc. of New York.
The deal, announced Oct. 16, would make First Citizens the nation's 19th largest bank with $109.6 billion in total assets and more than 11,000 employees as of June 30.
"The inherent support of the Federal Reserve (i.e., we highly doubt PNC would proceed with today's announcement without an implied blessing of the Fed, FDIC and OCC regulatory examiners) signals positive capital distributions are possible with the upcoming CCAR stress test re-submissions being released in mid-December," Marinac said.
"We feel scarcity value still exists on US franchises with size and superb deposits. Therefore, further consolidation is still possible, in our opinion."
Marinac also said smaller regional banks, such as First Horizon National Corp., Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Fifth Third Bancorp, could benefit from a typical 5% to 15% customer run-off from large bank deals.
PNC projects merger and integration costs of $980 million, as well as cost savings in more than $900 million.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.