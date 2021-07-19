Podcast group opens studio in downtown Winston-Salem

An entrepreneurial group has launched a podcast studio business at 111 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
PinkTalk Podcast Studio is located in Suite 206 of Victoria Hall.
The group helps assist with interviews, live-stream recordings, photo and video shoots, gaming tournaments, meeting space for small classes and seminars.
For more information, go to https://pinktalkpodcaststudio.weebly.com/
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
