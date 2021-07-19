 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Podcast group opens studio in downtown Winston-Salem
0 Comments

Podcast group opens studio in downtown Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An entrepreneurial group has launched a podcast studio business at 111 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

PinkTalk Podcast Studio is located in Suite 206 of Victoria Hall.

The group helps assist with interviews, live-stream recordings, photo and video shoots, gaming tournaments, meeting space for small classes and seminars.

For more information, go to https://pinktalkpodcaststudio.weebly.com/

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US stocks sink on Delta variant concerns

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News