Poindexter Lumber agrees to sale to family-owned business

Poindexter Lumber Co., a long-time family-owned business in Clemmons, said Tuesday it has agreed to be sold to Talbert Building Supply of Roxboro.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies expect the deal to close by Nov. 15. Poindexter has been in business for 95 years. It is being operated by third- and fourth-generation members of the family.

Company president Tom Poindexter said in a news release that Talbert’s business model “is a well-suited fit to continue what our family has established. … We are thankful for this opportunity.”

Tom Poindexter will serve as a consultant after the deal is completed, while fourth-generation Chris Poindexter will serve as general manager of the Clemmons business.

Family-owned Talbert will acquire 143,514 square feet of space on an 11.1-acre campus at 3701 Dillon Industrial Drive. That includes a 9,600-square-foot showroom.

It will be Talbert’s fifth operational facility counting Asheboro, Durham, Roxboro and Clarksville, Va. The company said it plans to retain the Poindexter workforce, expanding its own staffing to 185.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.