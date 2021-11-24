 Skip to main content
Poindexter Lumber property sold for $2.97 million to Talbert affiliate
The buyer of Poindexter Lumber Co., a long-time family owned business in Clemmons, paid $2.87 million for the 11.1-acre campus at 3701 Dillon Industrial Drive, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

Talbert Building Supply of Roxboro closed on the acquisition on Nov. 15. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Talbert bought 143,514 square feet of space that includes a 9,600-square-foot showroom.

Poindexter has been in business for 95 years. It is being operated by third- and fourth-generation members of the family.

Company president Tom Poindexter will serve as a consultant after the deal is completed, while fourth-generation Chris Poindexter will serve as general manager of the Clemmons business.

It is Talbert’s fifth operational facility counting Asheboro, Durham, Roxboro and Clarksville, Va. The company said it retained the Poindexter workforce, expanding its own staffing to 185.

