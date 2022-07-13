Political cooperation lifts NC to CNBC's top business climate ranking

The recent ability of North Carolina's top elected officials to find bipartisan common ground on economic recruitment efforts hasn't gone unnoticed.

CNBC noted that collaborative effort Wednesday in naming North Carolina for the first time as the top state in its annual business-climate rankings.

CNBC said the cooperation between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, produced transformative economic recruitment deals.

"By putting partisanship aside, North Carolina ranks No. 1 in America’s Top States for Business (for 2022) with the nation’s strongest economy," CNBC said in its headline presentation.

The foremost examples CNBC pointed to: Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast announced March 29 its plans for a $4 billion campus on a 1,977-acre megasite near Sanford; and Apple's plans for an $846 million East Coast hub in the Triangle.

The VinFast campus will feature electric car and bus production and assembly, electric vehicles’ batteries production, and ancillary industries for suppliers.

The governor’s office said it is the largest economic development announcement in state history. The first phase will represent a $2 billion capital investment and a VinFast pledge to create at least 7,500 jobs from 2023 to 2027 at an annual average wage of $51,096.

In exchange, the legislature approved providing $316 million in transformative Job Development Investment Grant incentives over 32 years.

CNBC also listed the competing Medicaid expansion bills in the state House and Senate as other signs of cooperation between the executive and legislative branches.

Cooper said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" show that "I’ve had both Republican and Democratic leaders of both the House and the Senate on each side of me as we make a presentation to the company that this is where you need to be, you’re gonna get predictability, reliability, consistency."

"Businesses look for that and they also look at what happens after the deal is done.

"Does state government, local government continue to work with them and try to help them succeed? Some of our best recruiters are CEOs who are already here," Cooper said.

Gene McLaurin, chairman of the Economic Development Partnership of N.C.'s board of directors, said that "our economic development successes would not have been possible without collaboration between Gov. Cooper, the N.C. General Assembly, the N.C. Commerce Department, the EDPNC, and other public and private partnerships.

"Because of that collaboration, we have been able to create an award-winning business climate that the biggest companies in the world want to experience and use for their own successes, as well as for the successes of North Carolinians.”

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation, said CNBC is "overselling the political collaboration angle."

"It cites the willingness of Gov. Cooper and legislative leaders to reach agreements on targeted tax incentives for major economic development projects. But that type of cooperation always has existed across party lines in North Carolina."

Kokai said CNBC also is overstating the importance of reaching a state budget agreement for two consecutive years.

"It’s not really the agreement that means the most to business; it’s the content of that agreement," Kokai said.

"Cooper was willing to swallow his opposition to Republicans’ tax-cutting agenda. Personal income-tax rates are dropping again, and the corporate rate is set on a path to disappear. Those changes make much more difference than the fact that the governor and legislative leaders are willing to sing Kumbaya.”

Social concerns linger

CNBC had North Carolina ranked in the Top 5 on three of the 10 measuring-stick categories: economy (No. 1); access to capital (No. 2); and technology and innovation (No. 5).

CNBC cited as a major plus having Bank of America Corp. (second largest U.S. bank by total assets) and Truist Financial Corp. (sixth largest) headquartered in the state, "providing a home field advantage of sorts."

North Carolina was 12th in the workforce category.

Yet, for all the high individual category rankings North Carolina achieved, the legislature's record on social issues is cited as a concern by CNBC for the second consecutive report.

In the category of life, health and inclusion, North Carolina's score rose from 37th to 28th. It dropped from ninth to 22nd in business friendliness, while improving from 23rd to 22nd in cost of living.

"The state long ago retreated from its controversial 'bathroom bill' known as HB2 after intense criticism from business," CNBC reported.

"But, North Carolina remains one of just five states with no law protecting nondisabled residents from discrimination, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures."

Other factors still lowering the state's life, health and inclusion ranking are per capita public spending and hospital resources.

High flying

For much of the 21st century, North Carolina has been ranked among the nation’s top states in most economic studies.

In November, Site Selection magazine selected N.C. as having the nation's top business climate for 2021.

Site Selection noted "the blend of location ingredients required by capital investors in key industry sectors" as major factors for North Carolina's first-place recognition.

Those include advantages in supply-chain logistics, lower cost of doing business, the 2.5% corporate tax rate, fewer regulations, economic incentives and workforce-training programs.

As expected, Charlotte and the Triangle were the main economic engines driving North Carolina's emergence with the top business climate.

Other high-profile listings include: 2020 State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine; sixth for business climate by 24-7/Wall Street; sixth for 2020 by Chief Executive magazine; and 10th for tax climate in 2020 by The Tax Foundation.

For Business Facilities, it was the first time North Carolina earned the magazine’s top honor since rankings began in 2007.

Giving credit

State Senate Republicans argue that for North Carolina to cement its lofty business climate status, there’s one key piece of legislation left to pass — getting rid of the corporate income tax by 2028.

The Republican legislative super-majority passed bills signed by then-Gov. Pat McCrory, also a Republican, that reduced the rate from 6.9% in 2013 to 2.5% in 2019.

The 6.9% rate actually dates back to 2003, while the 2.5% rate is the lowest among the 44 states that have a corporate income tax.

"North Carolina is on the right track, and our conservative policies have created an exceptional business-friendly climate that will continue to be a haven for businesses looking to escape over-regulation and higher costs elsewhere," Moore said in November with the Site Selection ranking.

Kokai said that "the bottom line is that North Carolina has placed itself in a position to contend for the honor of being the top state for business because of a decade of tax and regulatory reforms, along with worthwhile changes in transportation and education policy.”

Senate Democrats warn that ending the corporate income tax would cost North Carolina between $500 million and $600 million in annual tax revenue that could be used for education, infrastructure and public health initiatives.

State business climate rankings should always come “with a healthy dose of skepticism” no matter how well North Carolina ranks, said Patrick McHugh, a research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center.

McHugh said Republican legislative leaders “love patting themselves on the back for these kinds of rankings, completely ignoring that North Carolina was annually at or near the top of these kinds of rankings long before the current majority came in.”

“Investment in education, universities, broadband, infrastructure, research and other areas made North Carolina into a destination for businesses decades before, so we need to take a longer view on what made North Carolina an attractive place to do business."