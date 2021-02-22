Pop Warner groups withdraw lawsuit against Hanesbrands

A lawsuit filed against Hanesbrands Inc. by the country's largest youth football association was withdrawn Friday by the association.

Pop Warner Little Scholars Inc. and Pop Warner Authentic Inc. dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, signifying it can’t be filed again.

The one-paragraph response did not cite whether the Pop Warner groups and Hanesbrands had reached a settlement. Hanesbrands could not be immediately reached for comment on the result.

The complaint was filed Feb. 1 in federal District Court for the Central District of California. The Pop Warner groups are based in Langhorne, Pa.

The groups accused Hanesbrands and its Champion brand, and BSN Sports, of manufacturing merchandise "that exploits the Pop Warner brand and trademarks," including its logo, on football uniforms it was marketing and selling at www.championteamwear.com.

The Pop Warner groups accused Hanesbrands of five charges: federal trademark infringement and counterfeiting; federal unfair competition; common law trademark infringement; deceptive practices under California civil code; and unfair business practices, also under California civil code.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.