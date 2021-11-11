Popshelf retail chain debuts Friday in Winston-Salem

The Popshelf retail chain plans to open Friday its first Winston-Salem store in Hanes Commons Shopping Center at 1075 Hanes Mall Blvd.

The chain is taking the 18,294 square foot store between Home Goods and Pro Stone Granite & Cabinet.

The chain, owned by Dollar General Corp., is making its Triad debut as well. Its other locations are in Concord, Durham, Garner, Matthews, Monroe, Mooresville and Raleigh.

The chain specializes in selling products in the $5 range, according to its website.

The retail mix includes kitchen, toys, party favors, arts and crafts, bath and beauty, holiday, pets, electronics, household, office supplies, and health and wellness.

