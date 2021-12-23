Portion of Pilot at Sedgefield site bought for $5.55 million

A portion of The Pilot at Sedgefield in Greensboro — the former Jefferson-Pilot Life Co. property — has been sold for $5.55 million to a Cary real-estate developer, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the 86.08-adre property at 5300 High Point Road is Sedgefield NC LP. The company is listed in the filing as sharing the same address as Davis Park Leasing and Craig Davis Properties Inc., which develops multi-family and office properties.

According to a corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State, Sedgefield NC is listed with the same address at Chesapeake Homes of Virginia Beach, Va., which has an office in Raleigh.

The seller is KSL Sedgefield Pilot LLC of Carlsbad, Calif.

According to LoopNet.com, the entire property contains 131.38 acres and is being marketed as a mixed-use development with the potential single- and multi-family housing, a hotel, high-end retail, a retirement community or a corporate headquarters.

