Portions of Forsyth apartment complex sold for $650,000

Portions of the Hawk Ridge Apartments in Winston-Salem have been sold for a combined $650,000, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 12-building apartment community is on 14 acres at 400 Hawk Ridge off Stratford Road near Clemmons. The community features 168 one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
The filings did not designate what parts of the complex were sold.
RE Investments LLC of Irvine, Calif., paid $475,000 for its portion, while Royal Pasadena Apartments LLC of Dana Point, Calif., paid $175,000 for its portion.
The seller in both instances was DASAG Hawk Ridge LLC, an affiliate of residential real-estate investor DAS Alliance Group of San Diego.
In May 2019, DASAG paid $15.35 million for the entire Hawk Ridge complex.
