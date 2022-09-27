Potential California ban on menthol tobacco flavors could benefit Vuse e-cigarettes

A leading tobacco-industry analyst is forecasting that a majority of Californians will vote in favor of a proposition to ban menthol and other flavored tobacco products during the Nov. 8 general election in the state.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav projects that if the ban is approved, it could go into effect as early as Dec. 21.

Gaurav said non-combustible products, such as Swedish Match Inc.'s Zyn and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse electronic cigarette, could be the main beneficiaries of the flavored tobacco ban.

Gaurav predicts the success of Proposition 31 even though pro-tobacco groups have raised at least $22 million for marketing efforts during the campaign.

That includes, according to Gaurav's report, about $10.6 million in cash and in-kind contributions from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., along with $10.2 million in similar contributions from Philip Morris USA Inc., and $500,000 each from Swedish Match North America LLC and ITG Brands LLC. Those totals were as of December 2021.

The potential statewide ban is especially noteworthy because California smokers represent 7% to 8% of U.S. tobacco volumes.

"We believe this ban would serve as the perfect case study on flavor bans," Gaurav wrote.

The proposition is an attempt to uphold a California law passed in August 2020 that prohibited the sale of most flavored tobacco products. Gov. Gavin Newson signed the bill on Aug. 28, 2020.

The law was focused primarily on concerns that flavored tobacco products, in particular e-cigarettes, would contribute to another generation of new users "becoming addicted to nicotine."

The proposition represents the tobacco industry's attempt to overturn the law.

Gaurav questioned the potential impact of a potential California flavored tobacco ban, citing similar initiatives in 2017 in Canada and 2020 in the United Kingdom and Europe to ban menthol cigarettes.

"Menthol cigarettes constituted a mid-to-high single-digit share of European and Canadian cigarette volumes, but constituted (up to a) 25% market share in the U.K. and Poland," Gaurav wrote.

"In neither Europe nor Canada did cigarette volumes see an accelerated decline post-menthol cigarette bans as 99% of smokers migrated from menthol cigarettes to regular cigarettes."

Swedish Match made industry history in October 2019 when eight General Snus styles made it through the Food and Drug Administration’s lengthy gauntlet for gaining authorization as a modified-risk product.

Its Zyn oral nicotine product holds the top U.S. market share, with about 85% of current sales being menthol.

Meanwhile, Vuse has climbed in recent months to become the top-selling e-cigarette in the U.S.

"We think the ban could accelerate Zyn's growth in California ... based on precedent in Massachusetts where flavored tobacco was banned in the second quarter of 2020," Gaurav wrote.

Vuse's tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes could gain from traditional cigarette smokers making a switch because of the ban.

Gaurav said that as of Sept. 10, about 24% of Vuse's sales volume comes from tobacco flavored products, while 76% has some form of menthol flavoring.

For No. 2 e-cigarette Juul, the mix is 58% menthol and 42% tobacco.

"We believe this would create an easy opportunity for Vuse to recruit new consumers," Gaurav said.