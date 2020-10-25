Potential Novant affiliate Hew Hanover plans $210 million community hospital

The $5.3 billion pending acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center by Novant Health Inc. appears to be generating a hospital ripple effect.
According to media reports last week in the Wilmington area, the New Hanover system announced plans for a $210 million, 66-bed community hospital. It would be built in the Scotts Hill community near the Pender County line.
The system's certificate-of-need application with the N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation list that the hospital, if approved, is projected to open in the fall of 2024.
Novant received final approval Oct. 5 by a 4-1 New Hanover Board of Commissioners vote to acquire the 59-year-old health-care system through an asset purchase.
It includes paying $1.5 billion at closing; $2.5 billion toward “strategic capital expenditures;” $600 million to routine capital expenditures; a $150 million contribution by the hospital; and $50 million to the hospital’s foundation.
Novant referred comment Saturday to New Hanover Regional on the planned Scotts Hill hospital. New Hanover officials could not be immediately reached about the CON application.
"Our partnership with Novant Health ... will support these kinds of investments in improving access to health care," Andre Boyd, New Hanover Regional's chief operating officer, said in a statement to the StarNews of Wilmington.
"The growth and aging of the New Hanover County population is driving the need for additional hospital services. The Scotts Hill hospital would offer care closer to home to all in the busy U.S. 17 corridor."
The StarNews reported the hospital would be built onto New Hanover Regional's existing emergency department-North. The CON requests permission to add 36 new beds and transfer 30 beds from the system's Regional's Orthopedic Hospital campus.
A CON is required before a health-care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure. The law took effect in 1978. The primary goal is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.
New Hanover Regional projected in its CON that 70% of the patients served by the community hospital would reside in New Hanover, 16% in Pender and 5% in Brunswick County.
Hospital similarities
The proposal for opening a community hospital straddling a county line follows a familiar concept for Novant and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
In 2007, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist pledged to open their own $100 million, 50-bed community hospital in the western Triad in Clemmons and Bermuda Run, respectively.
After more than two years of competing regulatory CON applications and occasionally contentious community marketing efforts, the systems struck a deal in December 2009 to allow for the hospitals to be built about four miles apart.
Inpatient beds were put into use in 2017. Both systems shifted some key outpatient surgery procedures to their respective community hospitals to free up space on their main campuses.
Novant said in June 2015 that use of the Clemmons inpatient beds reflects Novant’s evolving health-care strategy.
For instance, Novant is targeting “more affordable options for appropriate care” outside of the inpatient setting, such as IV infusions and some surgical and medical follow-up visits.
Novant also has opened community hospitals in Kernersville and the Charlotte suburbs of Huntersville, Matthews and Mint Hill.
On Oct. 21, the Charlotte City Council unanimously approved allowing Novant to build a medical campus near UNC Charlotte, according to The Charlotte Observer.
The plans allow for medical and general offices, clinics, health institutions, surgery centers, emergency rooms and other uses on the 23.6-acre site that is owned by Charlotte development firm Lincoln Harris.
Acquisition background
The next step for the Novant acquisition is gaining approval from the state Attorney General's Office. The closing process is expected to take several months but is projected to be completed by June 30.
Carl Armato, Novant’s president and chief executive, said in July that Novant and the Wilmington hospital “are natural partners with aligned values and not-for-profit charitable missions.”
Novant would acquire affiliated New Hanover Regional practices, clinics and facilities, certain properties and certain equity interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures.
It would agree to continuing services at current level, if not enhanced, for at least 10 years. It also would commit to assuming the system’s partnership with Pender Memorial Hospital.
Novant is attempting to establish a third flagship hospital in North Carolina, in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte. Novant already operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.
Novant has agreed to form its first-ever medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school. UNC Health already provides educational and clinical services to the New Hanover system, which is made up of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.
Novant would commit to retain all New Hanover Regional employees at their current positions, titles and salaries for a minimum of 24 months after closing.
The local 11-member hospital board would have to approve any job cuts after the 24-month period.
Daily management decisions would remain based in Wilmington, according to Novant’s proposal.
