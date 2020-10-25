Potential Novant affiliate Hew Hanover plans $210 million community hospital

"The growth and aging of the New Hanover County population is driving the need for additional hospital services. The Scotts Hill hospital would offer care closer to home to all in the busy U.S. 17 corridor."

The StarNews reported the hospital would be built onto New Hanover Regional's existing emergency department-North. The CON requests permission to add 36 new beds and transfer 30 beds from the system's Regional's Orthopedic Hospital campus.

A CON is required before a health-care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure. The law took effect in 1978. The primary goal is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.

New Hanover Regional projected in its CON that 70% of the patients served by the community hospital would reside in New Hanover, 16% in Pender and 5% in Brunswick County.

Hospital similarities

The proposal for opening a community hospital straddling a county line follows a familiar concept for Novant and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

In 2007, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist pledged to open their own $100 million, 50-bed community hospital in the western Triad in Clemmons and Bermuda Run, respectively.