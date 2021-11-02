Potential removal of tobacco excise tax hike seen as win for manufacturers

The Biden proposal would have raised the prices of moist snuff by about 50%, as well as electronic cigarettes by 40% to 50%.

"Coming at the same time as the FDA tightens its e-cig regulation through the premarket tobacco application process, this would have implied continued declines in e-cigarettes and other smokeless tobacco and nicotine products.

"That could continue to benefit traditional cigarette volumes, as it did in fiscal 2020," Gaurav said.

"This would have implied a one-time impact of minus 5% on U.S. cigarette volumes for British American Tobacco and Altria Group Inc., over and above the structural volume decline historically at minus 3% to minus 4%."

Gaurav said it's likely the major tobacco manufacturers would have been successful in passing along the excise tax increase through list-price increase to vendors, and eventually to smokers.

"We think the industry could pass on a 15% hike like it did in 2009 when the federal excise tax was last increased," Gaurav said.

"However, the equalization of taxes across categories would have led to structural volume declines improving in cigarettes ... It could have led to some volume from other categories, such as e-cigarettes, coming back to cigarettes."