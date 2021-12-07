Pottery Barn closes Hanes Mall store

Pottery Barn recently completed the shifting of its only Triad store from Hanes Mall to Friendly Center in Greensboro.

When Friendly Center announced the arrival of Pottery Barn on Nov. 5, there was speculation that the retailer might exit the Winston-Salem mall.

The Pottery Barn store at Hanes Mall is now empty and is no longer listed on the mall directory. A Google search for the Hanes Mall store lists it as permanently closed.

"We don’t comment on store closures, but will share news of incoming tenants as we have it available," said Sarah Kotelnicki, marketing director for Hanes Mall and Friendly Center. "The specific retailers may choose to comment on their termination/decisions."

Pottery Barn’s website lists stores in Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro and Raleigh.

