Poultry producer with Dobson location will pay millions to resolve employee wages lawsuit

The newly formed Wayne Sanderson Farms and its parent company have been sued by the U.S. Justice Department as part of a wages and benefits investigation involving its poultry-processing plant workers.

On Monday, the department filed a civil antitrust lawsuit in federal District Court in Maryland against Cargill Inc., Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms LLC.

The lawsuit is designed to end what Justice officials termed "a long-running (20-year) conspiracy to exchange information about wages and benefits for poultry-processing plant workers and collaborate with their competitors on compensation decisions in violation of the Sherman Act."

The poultry processors have agreed to a proposed consent decree in which they would pay a combined $84.8 million in restitution for production employees who were harmed by the information exchange conspiracy. The money would be distributed to workers over time.

The restitution breakdown is $38.3 million for Sanderson, $31.5 million for Wayne and $15 million for Cargill Meat Solutions.

Wayne Farms has more than 9,000 employees. It makes products under brand names including Wayne Farms fresh and prepared chicken, Platinum Harvest premium fresh chicken, Chef’s Craft gourmet chicken, Naked Truth premium chicken and Ladybird premium chicken.

Laurel, Mississippi-based Sanderson Farms has 17,000 employees and 12 plants. It processes 13.6 million chickens per week.

The order is subject to a federal judge's approval.

“Through a brazen scheme to exchange wage and benefit information, these poultry processors stifled competition and harmed a generation of plant workers who face demanding and sometimes dangerous conditions to earn a living,” said Doha Mekki, principal deputy assistant attorney general of the department’s Antitrust Division.

“Today’s action puts companies and individuals on notice: The Antitrust Division will use all of its available legal authorities to address anticompetitive conduct that harms consumers, workers, farmers and other American producers.”

Wayne Sanderson said in a statement that "while we are pleased to have resolved this matter and put it behind us, both legacy companies are proud of their track record with their employees and growers and the agreement with DOJ evidences our commitment to continue to be an industry leader in those areas."

On Friday, Cargill said it had completed its $4.53 billion purchase of Sanderson Farms Inc. with plans to integrate it into its Wayne Foods business unit.

Wayne has an operation in Dobson, while Sanderson Farms has operations in Kinston and St. Paul. Wayne Farms chief executive Clint Rivers is in charge of the combined company.

Cargill said it agreed to pay its $15 million share of the settlement, but stressed "it is not an admission of guilt and Cargill denies any wrongdoing."

The consent decree with the poultry processors would prohibit them from sharing competitively sensitive information about poultry processing plant workers’ compensation.

It also would:

* Impose a court-appointed compliance monitor who, for the next decade, will ensure their compliance with the terms of the proposed decree;

* Grant the court-appointed monitor broad authority to ensure their compliance with all federal antitrust laws as they relate to their poultry processing facilities, workers at their poultry processing plants, chicken growers, integrated poultry feed, hatcheries, transportation of poultry and poultry products, and the sale of poultry and submit regular reports on the processors’ antitrust compliance; and

* Permit the Antitrust Division to inspect the processors’ facilities and interview their employees to ensure compliance with the consent decree.

The terms would expire 10 years after the consent decree is approved by the court.

The lawsuit also alleges Sanderson and Wayne violated the Packers and Stockyards Act by engaging in deceptive practices associated with the “tournament system,” which pits chicken growers against each other to determine their compensation.

The department said the tournament system is used "to adjust a chicken grower’s 'base payment' based on how well the grower performs relative to other growers."

"The poultry processors, however, control nearly all the key inputs, including the chicks delivered to the growers and their poultry feed, that often determine a grower’s success.

"In allocating this financial risk to their chicken growers, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms failed to provide information that would have allowed their growers to evaluate and manage their financial risk."

The proposed consent decree would:

* Prevent Sanderson and Wayne from penalizing chicken growers by reducing their base payments as a result of relative performance, while still allowing for incentive, bonus and other types of payments to growers;

* Require expanded information disclosures in grower contracts, consistent with proposed transparency rules set out by the USDA; and

* Prohibit retaliation against growers who raise antitrust concerns with the court-appointed compliance monitor or the government.

“This resolution yields significant reforms to the poultry tournament system, including ending one of its most troubling aspects around deceptive base prices, and enhancing transparency in contracting, earnings and inputs that will protect and benefit growers," said Andy Green, senior advisor for Fair and Competitive Markets for the U.S. Agriculture Department.

The department also has sued data consulting firm Webber, Meng, Sahl and Co. and its president, Jonathan Meng.

The consent decree with the consulting firm and Meng would ban it from providing surveys or any other services "that facilitate the sharing of competitively sensitive information in any industry.