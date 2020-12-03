PPG offers $1.15 billion to buy Triad manufacturer Ennis-Flint

The Triad appears set to lose another corporate headquarters with Thursday's announcement that global paint manufacturer PPG plans to spend $1.15 billion to buy Ennis-Flint.
Ennis-Flint has about 1,000 employees as the world’s largest manufacturer and supplier of pavement-marking products.
The corporate headquarters is at 4161 Piedmont Parkway, the site physically being in High Point but with a Greensboro address. The deal is projected to close by mid-2021.
Ennis-Flint was formed in April 2012 through the merger of Ennis Traffic Safety Solutions and Flint Trading Inc.
Ennis-Flint is a manufacturer and distributor of pavement marking materials that include traditional paints, thermoplastics, high-performance formulas and plural components.
Its products are used on roads and highways, taxiways, runways and parking lots, and in commercial, contractor, governmental, industrial, airport and architectural settings.
Ennis-Flint has manufacturing facilities in High Point and Thomasville, while Pittsburgh-based PPG has industrial coatings manufacturing plants in Greensboro and Mebane.
“Our products and technologies are excellent complements to PPG’s current product offering," Matt Soule, Ennis-Flint's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"The ability to leverage PPG’s world-class innovation and broad geographical footprint will provide more growth opportunities for our products and employees in the future.”
PPG said the proposed deal for Ennis-Flint will "further expand our product offering and opportunities in rapidly developing and high-growth mobility technology solutions,” Michael McGarry, PPG's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
"It further enhances our existing mobility technologies in support of increased automotive occupant safety through driver-assisted and autonomous driving systems."
The acquisition represents one step of the growth initiative PPG launched in 2017 to develop mobility technologies and innovative technical solutions "that provide increased functionality and solve new and unique requirements for electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles."
Mobility-related products developed by PPG include battery-specific coatings that deliver enhanced safety and performance, autonomous vehicle coatings that improve vehicle and infrastructure visibility, and interior coatings that increase surface functionality and durability.
PPG said Ennis-Flint's fiscal 2020 revenue is expected to be $600 million.
PPG said it would provide additional deal details, including financial impacts, during its fourth-quarter earnings conference call in January.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.