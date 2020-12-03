PPG offers $1.15 billion to buy Triad manufacturer Ennis-Flint

"The ability to leverage PPG’s world-class innovation and broad geographical footprint will provide more growth opportunities for our products and employees in the future.”

PPG said the proposed deal for Ennis-Flint will "further expand our product offering and opportunities in rapidly developing and high-growth mobility technology solutions,” Michael McGarry, PPG's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

"It further enhances our existing mobility technologies in support of increased automotive occupant safety through driver-assisted and autonomous driving systems."

The acquisition represents one step of the growth initiative PPG launched in 2017 to develop mobility technologies and innovative technical solutions "that provide increased functionality and solve new and unique requirements for electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles."

Mobility-related products developed by PPG include battery-specific coatings that deliver enhanced safety and performance, autonomous vehicle coatings that improve vehicle and infrastructure visibility, and interior coatings that increase surface functionality and durability.

PPG said Ennis-Flint's fiscal 2020 revenue is expected to be $600 million.

PPG said it would provide additional deal details, including financial impacts, during its fourth-quarter earnings conference call in January.

