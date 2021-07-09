Presidential executive order urges more regulatory scrutiny on bank deals

Placing bank transactions under more federal regulatory scrutiny, particularly those at the megadeal level, may have been overshadowed in the expansive executive order issued Friday by President Joe Biden.
However, the inclusion serves as a fulfillment of Biden's campaign pledge to break away from the pattern of regulators serving as what U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., calls "a rubber stamp" for such deals.
Warren has expressed strongly her concerns that Wells Fargo & Co.'s fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016 came in part from lax regulatory oversight and hasn't been fully resolved in the five years since.
Warren also criticized federal regulators for how quickly they signed off on BB&T Corp.'s $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. — the largest in U.S. financial services history — to form Truist Financial Corp. in December 2019.
The White House statement cited Warren's citation that federal regulators have not formally denied a bank merger application in more than 15 years. Analysts said regulators typically privately advise banks to withdraw their merger application if it appears it would not be approved.
The White House noted 70% of U.S. banks have either been purchased or closed since 1980, or about 10,000 altogether.
"Communities of color and rural areas have been disproportionately affected," according to the statement. "To begin addressing the trend, the order encourages the Justice Department, as well as the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to update guidelines to provide greater scrutiny of mergers.
"It also encourages the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to issue rules allowing customers to download their banking data and take it with them."
The order calls on Justice and Federal Trade Commission "to enforce the antitrust laws vigorously and recognizes that the law allows them to challenge prior bad mergers that past administrations did not previously challenge."
That challenge also has designs for insurance deals, and hospital and other healthcare consolidations.
"Excessive consolidation raises costs for consumers, restricts credit for small businesses and harms low-income communities," according to the statement. "Branch closures can reduce the amount of small business lending by about 10% and leads to higher interest rates. Even where a customer has multiple options, it is hard to switch banks partly because customers cannot easily take their financial transaction history data to a new bank."
Mixed reactions
The reaction to Biden's executive order on bank deals was decidedly mixed.
The American Bankers Association said in a statement that having nearly "5,000 banks of all sizes, charters and business models" provides the country "with the deepest and most diverse banking system in the world."
"The depth and resiliency of today's banking industry was on full display during the pandemic, as banks of all sizes provided unprecedented support to their customers, communities, and the broader economy, while also meeting their rigorous regulatory obligations."
The ABA said the Biden administration should heighten regulatory scrutiny on nonbank competitors, such as fintechs, that it said "account for a growing share of the financial services marketplace, yet don't have to meet bank requirements for compliance and community investment."
According to BusinessofApps.com, fintechs combined had $1.39 billion in global mobile payments revenue for fiscal 2020. It is projected to reach $4.6 billion in fiscal 2025.
By comparison, Truist had adjusted net income of $1.6 billion for fiscal 2020, while Wells Fargo had $4.74 billion in net income.
"We will also encourage the administration to review the barriers currently standing in the way of de novo (new) bank creation and would welcome the opportunity to work together on commonsense policies to increase the number of banks in the country and further expand access to financial services," the ABA said.
Jesse Van Tol, chief executive of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, said Biden's executive order "could help stem the tide of bank consolidations around the country."
“We look now to the Fed, DOJ and CFPB to see how they translate this executive order into actionable change.”
Van Tol said that "while mobile and internet banking are often cited as the key drivers of bank branch closures, the rapid pace of bank mergers since the Great Recession are more likely the driving factor in many closures."
“The impact of these closures is severe, especially on rural and lower-income urban communities where few branches exist at all," Van Pol said. "These communities are left vulnerable to payday lenders, online installment lending and contract buyer scams."
Analyst response
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, focused on the consumer-account aspects of the executive order.
"If this order can make a bank account as portable between banks as brokerage accounts are between brokerage firms, I’m all for it," Gray said. "Providing a copy of the most recent statement and signing a transfer document is basically all that is required to move an entire investment portfolio, why not your bank account?"
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said bank consolidation has been the response to "an increasingly burdensome regulatory fabric, the trend toward electronic, rather than physical, delivery of financial products and services, and increasing competition from non-bank providers of diversified financial services."
"They have collectively created a perfect storm in the last 10 years that’s rendered traditional community and small business banking both obsolete and mostly unprofitable."
Plath said Biden's push for more regulatory scrutiny of bank deals "is simply too little, too late."
"The industry is already dominated by the top-10 mega-bank providers, and even with more rigorous federal review of bank merger transactions the market share of our largest financial institutions will most certainly continue to increase in the years ahead."
