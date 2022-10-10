Price increases taper off for existing homes in W-S

The growth in the price of existing homes in the Winston-Salem metro area continued to slow during August, according to a report released by national real estate research firm CoreLogic.

The Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by 16.9% year-over-year in August compared with 19.4% in July. The metro area consists of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up 16.8%, compared with 19.4% in July.

Meanwhile, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro area increased 17.6% year-over-year in August, compared with up 19.5% in July.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 16.6% in August and 19.4% in July.

The Winston-Salem metro had the lowest growth rate among the state’s five metro areas, while Greensboro-High Point was fourth.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area increased 20.1% year-over-year in August , compared with increasing 22.8% year-over-year in July.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill area increased 19.8% year-over-year in August , compared with being up 24.4% year-over-year in July.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 20.6% year-over-year in August , compared with increasing 25.1% year-over-year in July.

“The increased cost of homeownership has dampened buyer demand and caused prices to decelerate at a faster pace than initially expected,” said Selma Hepp, interim lead of the Office of the Chief Economist at CoreLogic.

“While decelerating price growth and price declines benefit younger potential homebuyers, mortgage rates that are approaching 7% may cut many hopefuls out of the picture.”