Price of Marlboro cigarettes going up 15 cents per pack

Traditional cigarette smokers will feel another price-increase pinch Saturday, this time involving top-selling Marlboro and most Philip Morris USA brands.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said in a Friday note to investors that the list price for Marlboro, Basic, Chesterfield, L&M and L&M Simple Tobacco is going up 15 cents a pack.

Going up 20 cents a pack are Benson & Hedges, Merit, Nat’s, Parliament and Virginia Slims.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Herzog’s reports are based on “industry trade contacts” that typically are accurate.

Philip Morris USA also increased its list prices by 15 cents per pack in October.

“Broadly, the price increase today doesn’t come as a surprise,” Herzog said.

She said Altria Group Inc., parent company of Philip Morris USA, “has become more sophisticated and targeted with its pricing, as well as promotional spending, to offset these more frequent list-price increases, especially for price-sensitive consumers.”

Philip Morris USA is following R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s Jan. 2 higher-than-typical list price increases on traditional cigarettes, snus and moist snuff products.

For Reynolds’ top-selling menthol brand Newport, the list price was raised 15.6 cents per pack, while the non-menthol brand of Newport went up 25.6 cents per pack. Newport is the No. 2 brand in the U.S. The same 15.6-cent increase went into effect for No. 3 Camel and the box version of No. 4 Pall Mall, while Pall Mall non-filter and Vintage Gold styles climbed by 38 cents per pack.

Herzog said both manufacturers are increasing their list prices, counting on customer loyalty, “despite the pressures on the low-income consumer, increased risk from downtrading pressures (to lower-end cigarettes) and a widening relative price gap between Marlboro and the lowest effective cigarette on the market.”

“We will be watching to see whether deep discount cigarette manufacturers also move on price.

“If they don’t, the relative price gap could widen further.”

Herzog said price increases are typically viewed favorably “and are a critical driver of tobacco manufacturers’ revenue and earnings growth, particularly as manufacturers realize almost three times the leverage on earnings from a point of pricing than a point of volume.”

“Both British American Tobacco and Altria seem to be fairly comfortable with the elasticity (in customers’ spending) as they continue to raise prices.”