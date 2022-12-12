Price-scanning errors at four Forsyth retail stores draw state fines; 17 stores fined in region

A total of 17 stores in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina — including four in Forsyth County and two in Guilford County — are among 70 statewide required to pay fines for what state Agriculture officials considered as “excessive price-scanner errors.”

The standards division for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services disclosed Friday the civil fines in its latest price-scanning report.

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.

The 17 stores that were fined are up from 11 in the 14-county region, including two in Forsyth, from the department's previous price-scanning report.

As has been the case in previous department price-scanning reports, discount and dollar stores received the bulk of the fines in the 14-county region.

There were nine Dollar General stores fined, along with five Family Dollar stores, two Walmart Supercenters and one Circle K convenience store.

The largest individual store fine occurred at the Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road in Rural Hall with a combined fine of $9,270.

The store was fined $5,000 in September because of an error rate of 11.3% based on 34 overcharges in a 300-item lot during a September inspection. The store previously had failed inspections in June and July and was fined for those violations.

A November re-inspection found an error rate of 7.3% based on 22 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was fined $4,270 for those errors. The store will be re-inspected again.

In Forsyth, the other latest fines involved:

* Family Dollar at 3501 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem was fined $5,000 because of an error rate of 27.3% based on 82 errors in a 300-item lot. The store passed re-inspection in October.

In the department's previous report, this store location was fined $10,000. That report listed the store with a 30% error rate in November 2021, a 14.7% error rate in January, a 6.7% error rate in March and 13% error rate in May.

* Family Dollar at 550 M.L. King Blvd. in Winston-Salem was fined $5,000 because of an error rate of 19.3% based on 58 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store had failed and paid fines on three previous inspections. The store will be re-inspected.

* Walmart Supercenter at 4550 Kester Mill Road in Winston-Salem was fined $4,490 because of an error rate of 33% based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed re-inspection in August.

In the department's previous report, the Walmart store had been fined $7,595. It was found with a 12% error rate based on 12 overcharges in a 100-item lot. Re-inspections determined a 4.3% error rate in April and 3.3% rate in June.

For Guilford County, the stores involved were:

* Dollar General at 1400 N.C. 62 East in Climax was fined a combined $2,645.

The store was fined $1,350 in September for an error rate of 3.7% based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. It also was fined $1,295 in November for an error rate of 2.7 based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

* Dollar General at 5430 Samet Drive in High Point was fined $2,455 for an error rate of 5.7% based on 17 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store had failed and was fined for three previous inspections. The store passed inspection in October.

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement.

"Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers."

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection.

In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate.

Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection.

Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.

The second-largest combined fine in the region was $8,235 at the Dollar General store at 103 W. Main St. in East Bend in Yadkin County.

The store was fined $5,000 in September for an error rate of 17.3% based on 52 overcharges in a 300-item lot. It also was fined an additional $3,235 fine in November for an error rate of 5.7% based on 17 overcharges in the 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

The remaining price-scanning fines involve:

* Dollar General at 2907 S. Main St., High Point (in Randolph County): $7,655 in combined fines from September and November.

* Family Dollar at 2358 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro: $7,325 in combined fines from September and November.

* Circle K at 110 Graceland Lane, Mount Airy: $5,530 fine.

* Dollar General at 5387 U.S. 158, Advance: $5,000 fine.

* Family Dollar at 308 E. Atkins St., Dobson: $4,160 fine.

* Dollar General at 103 Willow St., Yadkinville: $3,155 fine.

* Walmart Supercenter at 3141 Garden Road, Burlington: $2,330 fine.

* Dollar General at 1620 Way St., Reidsville: $2,120 fine.

* Dollar General at 8979 N.C. 105 South, Boone: $1,425 fine.

* Dollar General at 2282 Zephyr Road, Dobson: $1,350 fine.

Consumers can file a complaint with the department at (984) 236-4750.

"During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out," Troxler said.

"It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts, as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”