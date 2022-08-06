Price-scanning errors at two Forsyth stores draw state fines

Eleven stores in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina — including two in Forsyth County — are among 61 statewide required to pay fines for what state Agriculture officials considered as “excessive price-scanner errors.”

The standards division for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services disclosed the civil fines for its second quarter report.

There were four Dollar General locations with fines, along with three for Walmart, and one each for Advance Auto, Family Dollar, Petsmart and Pet Supplies Plus.

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement.

By comparison, the division fined five regional stores — including three Dollar General locations — among 22 statewide during the first quarter.

The Family Dollar location at 3501 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem was fined $10,000, while the Walmart at 4550 Kester Mill Road in Winston-Salem was fined $7,595.

The department said an investigation of the Family Dollar store conducted in November found a 30% error rate based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot.

Re-inspections determined a 14.7% error rate in January, along with 6.7% in March and 13% in May. The department said the store remains subject to additional re-inspections.

For the Walmart store, the department's investigation in March found a 12% error rate based on 12 overcharges in a 100-item lot.

Re-inspections determined a 4.3% error rate in April and 3.3% rate in June. The store remains subject to additional re-inspections.

The largest of the 11 fines in the region, at $11,375, involves a Dollar General location at 103 Willow St. in Yadkinville.

An initial inspection in October determined a 30% error rate based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot.

Re-inspections found a 16.3% error rate in November, along with 4.3% in January, 9.3% in April and 8% in May. The store remains subject to additional re-inspections.

The remaining price-scanning fines involve:

* Advance Auto at 947 S. State St. in Yadkinville: $8,760 fine.

* Dollar General at 435 N.C. 49 S., in Asheboro: $8,505 fine.

* Walmart at 3121 Garden Road in Burlington: $5,000 fine

* Dollar General at 1620 Way St., in Reidsville: $5,000 fine.

* Dollar General at 5430 Samet Drive in High Point: $4,185 fine.

* Petsmart at 265 Eastchester Drive in High Point: $1,545 fine.

* Walmart at 1422 E. Dixie Drive in Asheboro: $1,200 fine.

* Pet Supplies Plus at 2575 N.C. 105, Suite 10, in Boone: $750 fine.

Consumers can file a complaint with the department at (984) 236-4750.

"Overcharges cost consumers, so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers," Troxler said.

“It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts, as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct," Troxler said.

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate.

Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection.

Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.