Primo Water acquires Atlanta-based distributor

The latest in a buying spree by Primo Water Corp. and its affiliates involves the purchase of Highland Mountain Water of Atlanta, the companies said Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Highland is an independent distributor of Primo's Mountain Valley premium water brand. Its market includes more than 2,500 customers and a service area that includes a population of more than 4 million residents.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem on March 2020. It kept the Primo corporate and brand names. Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

In January, Primo bought Sip-Well NV, the leading distributor of water solutions in Belgium. SipWell has been operating in Belgium since 1993. It has more than 20,000 customers in central and western Europe.

Also in January, Primo bought Clear Mountain Refreshment Services of Little Rock, Ark., and all of the assets of the Mountain Valley distributor business of North Texas Mountain Valley Corp.

Since June 2021, Primo also has acquired: Get Fresh and its brand, Dar Natury, a distributor of water in northern and eastern Poland; a minority interest in Sipple Hydration Stations, based in the United Kingdom; the home and office delivery business of Health Waters of Pennsylvania; and The Sweetwater Co. Inc. of Culver, Ore., doing business as bottled water company Earth2O.