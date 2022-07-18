 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Primo Water acquires Atlanta-based distributor

  • 0
20160807w_biz_primo

Primo Water Corp. has bought an Atlanta-based distributor of its Mountain Valley premium water brand.

 Walt Unks/Journal

The latest in a buying spree by Primo Water Corp. and its affiliates involves the purchase of Highland Mountain Water of Atlanta, the companies said Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Highland is an independent distributor of Primo's Mountain Valley premium water brand. Its market includes more than 2,500 customers and a service area that includes a population of more than 4 million residents.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem on March 2020. It kept the Primo corporate and brand names. Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

In January, Primo bought Sip-Well NV, the leading distributor of water solutions in Belgium. SipWell has been operating in Belgium since 1993. It has more than 20,000 customers in central and western Europe.

People are also reading…

Also in January, Primo bought Clear Mountain Refreshment Services of Little Rock, Ark., and all of the assets of the Mountain Valley distributor business of North Texas Mountain Valley Corp.

Since June 2021, Primo also has acquired: Get Fresh and its brand, Dar Natury, a distributor of water in northern and eastern Poland; a minority interest in Sipple Hydration Stations, based in the United Kingdom; the home and office delivery business of Health Waters of Pennsylvania; and The Sweetwater Co. Inc. of Culver, Ore., doing business as bottled water company Earth2O.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert