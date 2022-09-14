 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Primo Water acquires two French water groups

20160807w_biz_primo

Primo Water Corp. announced Wednesday that its European division has acquired Eureau Sources and Defeaus, two French companies specializing in the marketing and packaging of spring water. 

 Walt Unks/Journal

The latest in a buying spree by Primo Water Corp. and its affiliates involves its European division acquiring Eureau Sources and Defeaus, two French companies specializing in the marketing and packaging of spring water. Terms were not disclosed.

Eureau Sources, founded in 1996, specializes in packaging spring water in 5-gallon returnable bottles for refrigerated water coolers. Defeaus also was founded in 1996 and has been marketing Hermes spring water since 2015.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem on March 2020. It kept the Primo corporate and brand names.

In July, Primo purchased Highland Mountain Water of Atlanta, an independent distributor of Primo's Mountain Valley premium water brand.

In January, Primo bought Sip-Well NV, the leading distributor of water solutions in Belgium, and Clear Mountain Refreshment Services of Little Rock, Ark., and all of the assets of the Mountain Valley distributor business of North Texas Mountain Valley Corp.

Since June 2021, Primo also has acquired: Get Fresh and its brand, Dar Natury, a distributor of water in northern and eastern Poland; a minority interest in Sipple Hydration Stations, based in the United Kingdom; the home and office delivery business of Health Waters of Pennsylvania; and The Sweetwater Co. Inc. of Culver, Ore., doing business as bottled water company Earth2O.

