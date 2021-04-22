Primo Water affirms first-quarter financial guidance

Primo Water Corp. provided Thursday a preview of its first-quarter financial report as part of a potential financing effort.

The company projects reaching previously announced financial targets of between $455 million and $485 million in revenue, and between $70 million and $75 million in adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Many analysts put their financial focus on EBITDA when evaluating the performance of a company that has yet to make a profit or is newly profitable.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. It changed to the Primo Water corporate name and brand.

