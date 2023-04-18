Primo Water Corp. said Monday that its board of directors has agreed to a settlement with a small stakeholder that would allow it to submit up to four board nominees at the 2023 shareholder meeting.

As part of the settlement, Legion Partners Holdings LLC agreed to dismiss a lawsuit in the Ontario (Canada) Superior Court of Justice.

In response to the settlement, Primo's board has rescheduled the shareholder meeting from May 3 to May 31. Shareholders must be registered by April 27 in order to vote.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020, keeping the Primo corporate name and brand.

Legion, based in Los Angeles, calls itself a “significant shareholder” in Primo even though its 1.43 million shares ranks 22nd in ownership at 1.5% by MSNMoney.com.

At the proposed four board representatives, Legion would control 40% of the 10-member board.

The board said it "took this compromise action to avoid the ongoing and significant expense and distraction associated with litigation and determined that resolving the outstanding litigation was in the best interests of the company and its shareowners."

Primo Water will be mailing shareowners a revised proxy statement and a new blue proxy card. Any previously submitted proxies will be discarded and shareowners will be required to resubmit their votes.

The shareholder dispute surfaced in early March when Legion affiliates provided notice it would submit four board nominees.

Primo had agreed to allow two board nominees to be presented to shareholders before the filing of the lawsuit.

However, Primo made clear at that time the other two board nominees were not acceptable.

Primo’s board said it is “not waiving the deficiencies in Legion’s notice relating to its two other candidates.”

“Those deficiencies, as previously described, involve troubling misrepresentations and omissions of material facts by the candidates themselves that simply cannot be ignored.”

Legion

Legion Partners said “this outcome is confirmation of the position we have always taken: the actions by Primo’s Board — first attempting to invalidate our entire campaign and subsequently two of our nominees — were nothing more than a tactic to subvert the rights of shareowners.

"Primo’s assertion that it has abandoned its efforts to block shareowners from voting on the Legion Partners nominees due to 'expense and distraction' associated with the litigation is not credible," Legion said. "Primo’s position in the litigation was meritless from the outset. Tellingly, Primo abandoned its position in the litigation before it had to file any evidence to justify its actions. The reality is that the attempt at invalidating our nominees has already cost Primo shareowners and Legion Partners millions of dollars in legal fees, and now is also resulting in the company having to postpone its annual meeting to May 31, 2023, causing unnecessary confusion for shareowners and forcing both sides to incur significant additional costs given the need to mail all new proxy materials."

Legion has claimed all four nominees are “independent, highly-qualified director candidates.”

Legion cited as an example that Primo “chose to unilaterally implement similarly troubling bylaw amendments without a shareholder vote, including requiring a director questionnaire that Primo now is largely relying on to justify its attempt to invalidate Legion Partners’ nomination.

Legion said it has nominated four representatives in part because of its claims of “a history of underperformance” by the current board.

“We believe that substantial shareholder-driven change in the boardroom is long overdue and necessary at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders in order for Primo to achieve its full potential.”

In September and October 2019, Legion submitted letters to Primo shareholders that were harshly critical of then-chief executive Matt Sheehan, then chairman and founder Billy Prim and several board members. Sheehan succeeded Prim as chief executive in May 2017.

Legion owned at that time 9.1% of Primo, or 3.57 million shares, trailing only Capital Research Global Investors of Los Angeles, which held a 10.6% stake.