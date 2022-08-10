Primo Water board authorizes $100 million share-repurchase program

The board of directors for Primo Water Corp. authorized Tuesday the company's second major share-purchase program in 15 months, this time committing to spend up to $100 million.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. It changed to the Primo Water corporate name and brand.

In May 2021, Primo's board authorized a $50 million share-repurchase program that expired on May 9, 2022.

The company spent $29 million to repurchase 1.8 million shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, as well as paid $44 million to repurchase 2.6 million shares during the fourth quarter.

Share repurchases under the new program can begin Monday and can be undertaken until Aug. 14, 2023.

The company’s common shares may be repurchased periodically in open market or privately negotiated transactions through the facilities of the NYSE.

The board also declared a 7-cent quarterly dividend on its common share. The dividend is payable Sept. 7 to shareowners registered as of Aug. 24.

“Primo’s cash flow and balance sheet enable us to simultaneously return value to shareholders through regular quarterly dividends, as well as an opportunistic share repurchase program," Tom Harrington, Primo's chief executive, said in a statement.

Harrington said Primo can conduct the share purchases and dividend payout "while at the same time continuing to invest in internal and external opportunities that will further strengthen our operations and drive long-term growth."

A key corporate executive compensation factor has been the resumption of massive share-repurchase programs — particularly by national and super-regional banks — that had been shelved during the first few months of the pandemic.

A corporation typically buys back its stock from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, the remaining shares tend to become more valuable, driving up their price, and thus executive compensation tied to stock and stock-option awards.

"The board of directors and management team strongly believe that Primo’s shares are an attractive investment opportunity and repurchasing stock is an important part of our capital allocation strategy,” Harrington said.

Primo is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings report Thursday morning.

In May, the company reported a higher loss at $6.7 million in the first quarter compared with the previous quarterly report. The loss was $2.8 million in the fourth quarter, as well as a $10.2 million loss a year ago.

The company reported adjusted net income of $13.9 million, compared with $17.7 million in the fourth quarter and $9.3 million a year ago.

On July 21, Primo said it had completed the exit from the Russian marketplace that it announced May 12.

Primo had 2021 revenues in Russia of $14 million, which represents less than 1% of 2021 sales.