Primo Water board authorizes $50M share-repurchase program
The board of directors for Primo Water Corp. announced Thursday it has authorized a $50 million share-repurchase program.

The program’s time period begins Monday and expires on May 9, 2022.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. It changed to the Primo Water corporate name and brand.

Tom Harrington, Primo’s chief executive, said that “with our successful transformation into a pure play water company and successfully navigating the pandemic over the last 12 months, we have sufficient liquidity to fund … an opportunistic return of capital plan in 2021.”

The board also declared a 6-cent quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable June 16 to shareholders registered as of June 4.

