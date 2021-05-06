Primo Water board authorizes $50M share-repurchase program

The board of directors for Primo Water Corp. announced Thursday it has authorized a $50 million share-repurchase program.
The program’s time period begins Monday and expires on May 9, 2022.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. It changed to the Primo Water corporate name and brand.
Tom Harrington, Primo’s chief executive, said that “with our successful transformation into a pure play water company and successfully navigating the pandemic over the last 12 months, we have sufficient liquidity to fund … an opportunistic return of capital plan in 2021.”
The board also declared a 6-cent quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable June 16 to shareholders registered as of June 4.
Richard Craver
