Primo Water board declares 7-cent cash dividend

The board of directors for Primo Water Corp. declared Wednesday a 7-cent cash dividend on its common shares.

The dividend is payable Dec. 9 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 29.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem.

It changed to the Primo Water corporate name and brand.

