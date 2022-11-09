Primo Water board declares 7-cent cash dividend

The board of directors for Primo Water Corp. declared Wednesday a 7-cent cash dividend on its common shares.
The dividend is payable Dec. 9 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 29.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem.
It changed to the Primo Water corporate name and brand.
Richard Craver
