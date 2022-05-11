 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Primo Water board declares 7-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors for Primo Water Corp. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 7 cents per share on common shares.

The dividend is payable June 22 to shareholders registered as of June 10.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem.

It changed to the Primo Water corporate name and brand.

