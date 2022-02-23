Primo Water board declares 7-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors for Primo Water Corp. declared Wednesday a quarterly dividend of 7 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is up 1 cent from the previous dividend.
The dividend is payable March 28 to shareholders registered as of March 11.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem on March 2020. It kept the Primo corporate and brand names. Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
