Primo Water buys Polish distribution company

Primo Water Corp. said Thursday it has acquired Get Fresh and its brand, Dar Natury, which means gift of nature.

Get Fresh is a leading distributor of water in northern and eastern Poland. The acquisition expands Primo’s customer base in Poland by about 20,000 customers to more than 200,000 and adds to its national distribution.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem on March 2020. It kept the Primo corporate and brand names.

Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

On Sept. 16, Primo Water Corp. expanded its global market with an agreement to purchase a minority interest in Sipple Hydration Stations, based in the United Kingdom.

Sipple is a network of hydration stations in the U.K. providing purified & super chilled premium water refills. As part of the agreement, Primo will expand the Sipple hydration stations within the Primo network.

