Primo Water Corp. said Friday it has declared as invalid an attempt by a small shareholder group to nominate four candidates for Primo’s board of directors.

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, based in Los Angeles, issued its demands March 6 in a letter to shareholders. The hedge fund called itself a “significant shareholder” in Primo even though its 1.43 million shares ranks 22nd in ownership at 1.5% by MSNMoney.com.

BlackRock has the largest stake at just more than 13 million shares, or 8.1% of the $160.75 million outstanding shares.

At the proposed four board representatives, Legion would control 40% of the 10-member board.

Primo said the Legion proposal is invalid because “it contains intentional misrepresentations and patently false information. Accordingly, the company will not recognize Legion's nominations at the annual meeting” on May 3.

Legion replied to the Primo declaration by saying “Primo’s attempted invalidation of our nomination notice and misleading personal attacks on our director candidates are nothing more than transparent and aggressive entrenchment tactics. We believe these desperate maneuvers only underscore the Company’s lack of confidence in how its investors will vote in a contested election."