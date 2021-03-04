Primo Water CEO gets $7 million in fiscal 2020 compensation

Primo Water Corp. said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that chief executive Thomas Harrington was paid $824,231 in salary and $722,700 in incentive pay for fiscal 2020.

Harrington’s salary was down compared with $850,000 in fiscal 2019. The company’s top executives agreed to a 30% salary decrease during the second quarter in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harrington received stock and stock option awards valued at $5.43 million on the date they were awarded. His total compensation was just under $7 million, compared with $4.11 million in fiscal 2019.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. It changed to the Primo Water corporate name and brand.

Jay Wells, chief financial officer, was paid $525.967 in salary and $312,075 in incentive pay. He also took a 30% pay reduction during the second quarter. His total compensation was $2.28 million.

Charles Hinson, chief executive of former Cott division S&D Coffee and & Tea, was paid $161,644 in salary and stock awards valued at $2.76 million on the date they were awarded. Cott complete the sale of S&D Coffee & Tea on Feb. 28, 2020.

