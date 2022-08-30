 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Primo Water chief financial officer sets retirement date

20160807w_biz_primo

Primo Water Corp. announced that Jay Wells plans to retire as chief financial officer on April 1.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Primo Water Corp. said Tuesday that Jay Wells has announced plans to retire as chief financial officer on April 1.

The company said has initiated a comprehensive search for a successor, which will include both internal and external candidates.

For fiscal 2021, Wells was paid $580,963 in salary, $381,714 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.96 million.

Wells has been with Primo and predecessor Cott Corp. since March 2012.

Cott, operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020. Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

