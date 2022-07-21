 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Primo Water completes exit from Russian marketplace; sale were less than1% in country

Primo Water Corp. announced plans May 12 to exit the Russian marketplace within 90 days. The company said Thursday that it has completed the move.

Primo Water Corp. said Thursday it has completed the exit from the Russian marketplace that it announced on May 12.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020. Cott kept the Primo brand and is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

Primo had 2021 revenues in Russia of $14 million, which represents less than 1% of 2021 sales.

