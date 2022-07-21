Primo Water completes exit from Russian marketplace; sales were less than1% in country

Primo Water Corp. said Thursday it has completed the exit from the Russian marketplace that it announced on May 12.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020. Cott kept the Primo brand and is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.
Primo had 2021 revenues in Russia of $14 million, which represents less than 1% of 2021 sales.
Richard Craver
