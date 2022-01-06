Primo Water continues buying spree with Belgian deal

Primo Water Corp. said Thursday that it has bought Sip-Well NV, the leading distributor of water solutions in Belgium. Terms were not disclosed in each acquisition.

SipWell has been operating in Belgium since 1993. It has more than 20,000 customers in central and western Europe.

On Tuesday, Primo said it bought a water business in both Arkansas and Texas.

The company’s North America subsidiary purchased Clear Mountain Refreshment Services of Little Rock, Ark., and all of the assets of the Mountain Valley distributor business of North Texas Mountain Valley Corp.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem on March 2020. It kept the Primo corporate and brand names. Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

Since June, Primo has acquired: Get Fresh and its brand, Dar Natury, a distributor of water in northern and eastern Poland; a minority interest in Sipple Hydration Stations, based in the United Kingdom; the home and office delivery business of Health Waters of Pennsylvania; and The Sweetwater Co. Inc. of Culver, Ore., doing business as bottled water company Earth2O.

