Primo Water expands Pacific Northwest presence through deal

Primo Water Corp. said Monday that wholly-owned subsidiary Primo Water North America has bought the assets of The Sweetwater Co. Inc., doing business as bottled water company Earth2O.

Terms were not disclosed.

Sweetwater is based in Culver, Ore. Earth2O draws its natural, pure spring water from Oregon's Cascade Range.

Sweetwater has 9,000 business and residential customers in the Pacific Northwest. Those customers also will have access to Sierra Springs, the Primo water brand in the region.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. It kept the Primo Water corporate and brand names.

Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

