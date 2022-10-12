Primo Water expands presence in Northeast market

Primo Water Corp. said Wednesday that a wholly owned subsidiary has bought Crystal Spring Water Co., a bottled water company based in Rhode Island.

Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case during Primo’s recent acquisition spree.

Crystal Spring, founded in 1907, serves customers in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. The acquisition will add approximately 2,500 customers to Primo.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem on March 2020. It kept the Primo corporate and brand names.

Primo’s buying spree has included its European division acquiring Eureau Sources and Defeaus, two French companies specializing in the marketing and packaging of spring water.

Primo also has acquired recently: Highland Mountain Water of Atlanta; Sip-Well NV, the leading distributor of water solutions in Belgium; Clear Mountain Refreshment Services of Little Rock, Ark.; and all of the assets of the Mountain Valley distributor business of North Texas Mountain Valley Corp.