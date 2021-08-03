Primo Water expands presence in Pennsylvania

Primo Water Corp. said Tuesday that wholly-owned subsidiary Primo Water North America has bought the home and office delivery business of Health Waters of Pennsylvania. Terms were not disclosed.
The acquisition will increase Primo's route density and expand its Mountain Valley product offerings in the Northeast.
The customer base overlaps Primo's infrastructure in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and includes a population of 6.5 million residents.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Florida, completed its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem on March 2, 2020. It kept the Primo Water corporate and brand names.
Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.
