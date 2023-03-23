The board of directors dispute between Primo Water Corp. and a small but vocal shareholder escalated Wednesday with Legion Partners Asset Management LLC filing a civil lawsuit in Canada against the company.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020, keeping the Primo corporate name and brand.

Legion's lawsuit was filed in Ontario Superior Court of Justice even though Primo said earlier Wednesday that it would allow two of Legion's four board nominees to be presented to shareholders at the May 3 annual meeting.

However, Primo made clear that the other two board nominees were not acceptable.

Primo's board said it is "not waiving the deficiencies in Legion’s notice relating to its two other candidates."

"Those deficiencies, as previously described, involve troubling misrepresentations and omissions of material facts by the candidates themselves that simply cannot be ignored."

Legion, based in Los Angeles, calls itself a “significant shareholder” in Primo even though its 1.43 million shares ranks 22nd in ownership at 1.5% by MSNMoney.com.

At the proposed four board representatives, Legion would control 40% of the 10-member board.

Legion has claimed all four nominees are "independent, highly-qualified director candidates."

“We are taking this legal action because Primo’s board has left us with no other option to preserve our rights as shareholders.

"Rather than allow investors to vote on Legion Partners’ slate of four exceptional nominees, Primo has resorted to relying on personal attacks and overreaching technicalities in an attempt to invalidate our entire campaign."

Legion is requesting that the court "validate" its board nomination, as well as a declaration that the board’s actions to alter its advance notice bylaws in November "were oppressive and unfairly prejudicial to Legion Partners and represent a breach of the board’s fiduciary and other duties."

Legion cited as an example that Primo "chose to unilaterally implement similarly troubling bylaw amendments without a shareholder vote, including requiring a director questionnaire that Primo now is largely relying on to justify its attempt to invalidate Legion Partners’ nomination.

"Tellingly, Primo is seeking the required shareholder approval for these problematic bylaw changes at this year’s annual and special meeting but only after the damage will have already been done to deprive shareholders of their right and opportunity to elect our nominated directors."

Legion said it has nominated four representatives in part because of its claims of “a history of underperformance” by the current board.

“We believe that substantial shareholder-driven change in the boardroom is long overdue and necessary at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders in order for Primo to achieve its full potential.”

In September and October 2019, Legion submitted letters to Primo shareholders that were harshly critical of then-chief executive Matt Sheehan, then chairman and founder Billy Prim and several board members. Sheehan succeeded Prim as chief executive in May 2017.

Legion owned at that time 9.1% of Primo, or 3.57 million shares, trailing only Capital Research Global Investors of Los Angeles, which held a 10.6% stake.

Primo's board said Wednesday it was waiving certain bylaw requirements to allow for "some of the deficiencies in the invalid nomination notice submitted" by Legion.

Those Legion nominees are Timothy Hasara and Derek Lewis, "who we believe have not made material misrepresentations to Primo," Primo said.

"Primo’s disclosure requirements are common and safeguard orderly director elections by requiring, in part, that the company and shareowners are provided with accurate and truthful information about director candidates. These disclosure standards are the same for both the Company’s nominees and for shareowner nominees."

Primo's board cited in particular that Legion "failed to comply with these simple requirements by neglecting to disclose dozens of data points."

Of the two rejected nominees, Primo said the following:

"These two nominees represented that they had disclosed all the information requested by the company, when in fact they had not."