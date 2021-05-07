Primo Water has $10 million first-quarter loss

Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday a $10.2 million loss in the first quarter, compared with $3.5 million in net income a year ago. About $30.9 million in first-quarter 2020 net income came from discontinued operations.

Adjusted net income was $9.3 million, compared with $11.4 million a year ago.

Although Primo did not specify what caused the quarterly loss, it reported a contributing factor being $12.2 million in amortization expense of customer lists.

Primo reported an earnings loss of 6 cents and adjusted earnings of 6 cents. The average earnings forecast is 15 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem.

Primo is focusing solely on bottled water following the Primo acquisition. Sales jumped 1% to $478.4 million.

